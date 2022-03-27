iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Bought by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period.

Shares of IEMG stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.42. The company had a trading volume of 19,089,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,953,814. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $50.41 and a 12 month high of $68.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.40 and its 200 day moving average is $60.21.

