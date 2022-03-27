iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Shares Sold by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IXUS opened at $66.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.29. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $75.53.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.