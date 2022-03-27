iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 972.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 340,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,678,000 after buying an additional 309,046 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 781,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,855,000 after buying an additional 242,040 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 315,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,736,000 after buying an additional 179,285 shares during the period. Glovista Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,876,000. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,383,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.03. 1,232,621 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.95 and its 200 day moving average is $74.93. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

