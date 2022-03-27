iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.97 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.90 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.97.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.