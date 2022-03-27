iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,597,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,280 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,156,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,780,000 after purchasing an additional 458,896 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,699,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,957,000 after purchasing an additional 348,717 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,722,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,394,000 after purchasing an additional 475,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,043,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,200,000 after purchasing an additional 45,534 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.97 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.90 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.97.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

