iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 79.9% from the February 28th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ:IBTD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.09. 41,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,441. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average of $25.46. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $25.06 and a 1-year high of $25.69.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (IBTD)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.