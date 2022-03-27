iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 79.9% from the February 28th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:IBTD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.09. 41,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,441. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average of $25.46. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $25.06 and a 1-year high of $25.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 12,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 167,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 41,865 shares during the period.

