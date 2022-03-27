iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Short Interest Update

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,910,000 shares, a decline of 58.3% from the February 28th total of 23,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,199,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 456.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,222,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,892,265. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.20. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.68 and a fifty-two week high of $113.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

