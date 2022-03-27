iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Purchased by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 90.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFG. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000.

BATS EFG opened at $96.17 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.98.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

