iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.7% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,651,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,661,000 after acquiring an additional 210,712 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $66.68 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.74 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.03 and a 200 day moving average of $71.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.