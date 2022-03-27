iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Position Increased by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.35. 5,149,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,180,960. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.67 and a 12 month high of $118.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.51 and a 200 day moving average of $114.89.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

