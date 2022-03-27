iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stake Lifted by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 241.6% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,451,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,146,000 after buying an additional 2,440,822 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,948,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,843,801,000 after buying an additional 1,081,943 shares in the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 118.5% during the third quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 1,876,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,693,000 after buying an additional 1,017,789 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,524,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,273,234,000 after buying an additional 521,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $56,031,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $167.39 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $171.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.45.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

