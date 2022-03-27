iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Position Raised by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 755,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,586 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $118,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVE. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,539,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,176. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $140.36 and a one year high of $160.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.35.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.