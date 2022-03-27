iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Sets New 12-Month High at $88.96

iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $88.96 and last traded at $88.96, with a volume of 1478 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.77.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 869.0% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,866,000 after buying an additional 110,196 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Forbes Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

