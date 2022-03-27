Isthmus Partners LLC Buys 274 Shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,534 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Utah Medical Products were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Utah Medical Products by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Utah Medical Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Utah Medical Products by 221.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Utah Medical Products by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,663 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

UTMD traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,887. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.01 and a 52 week high of $133.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.54 and its 200-day moving average is $96.49. The firm has a market cap of $330.36 million, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Utah Medical Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio is 28.64%.

Utah Medical Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology.

