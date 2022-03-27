Isthmus Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,719 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts comprises about 1.5% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $8,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 277,303 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $39,447,000 after purchasing an additional 11,898 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,482,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,712 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,413,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 22,190 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EA has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.81.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $138,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,530 shares of company stock valued at $5,317,723. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EA traded up $1.75 on Friday, hitting $127.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,315,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,843. The firm has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.35 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.58 and a 1 year high of $148.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.80. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

