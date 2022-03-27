Isthmus Partners LLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 12,888 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC owned 0.16% of Global Ship Lease worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 479.6% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 358,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after acquiring an additional 296,900 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,368,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 19.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,224 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GSL opened at $28.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.34. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $30.02.

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $153.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.03 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.08%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

About Global Ship Lease (Get Rating)

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.