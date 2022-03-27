Isthmus Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC owned about 0.33% of Amalgamated Financial worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAL. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 4,761.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 23,807 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 27.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 20.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 52,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 59.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 35,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amalgamated Financial stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $17.75. The stock had a trading volume of 24,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,677. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $552.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.90.

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $59.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAL. Zacks Investment Research cut Amalgamated Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

