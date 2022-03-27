Isthmus Partners LLC Purchases 582 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Greenbrier Companies worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 160,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 14,342 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 232,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after buying an additional 105,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GBX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Shares of NYSE:GBX traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,946. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.41. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.19 and a twelve month high of $53.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.77 and a 200 day moving average of $43.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 7th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $550.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.55 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 68.35%.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

