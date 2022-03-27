Isthmus Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Ball accounts for approximately 1.9% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $11,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Ball by 1,357.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 129.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 1,025.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 1,071.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

BLL traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $94.23. 1,843,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,929. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.50. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $77.95 and a twelve month high of $98.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

In other Ball news, Director Betty J. Sapp purchased 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.55 per share, for a total transaction of $116,519.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Betty J. Sapp purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.00 per share, with a total value of $130,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

