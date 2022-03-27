Isthmus Partners LLC Sells 307 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Isthmus Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 2.2% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $799,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 13,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 19,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,754,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,120. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.90 and its 200 day moving average is $205.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.70 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 41.39%.

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.75.

United Parcel Service Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.