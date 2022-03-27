Isthmus Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Isthmus Partners LLC cut its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,671 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $8,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 438,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,672,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $508,000. SWS Partners raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $148.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.63.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,860,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,881. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.17 and a 200 day moving average of $133.82. The company has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.57%.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

