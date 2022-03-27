iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for iTeos Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.64. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $33.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.35. iTeos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $52.43.

In related news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 575,201 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $20,275,835.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 128,550 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $5,483,943.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 787,188 shares of company stock worth $28,938,991. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

About iTeos Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.