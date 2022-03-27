ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Sets New 1-Year High at $69.62

Shares of ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $69.62 and last traded at $69.31, with a volume of 11674 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ITOCHU from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.27. The firm has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITOCY. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ITOCHU by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 485,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,893,000 after acquiring an additional 79,172 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in ITOCHU by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 263,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in ITOCHU by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 16,076 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in ITOCHU in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ITOCHU by 164.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ITOCHU Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)

ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.

