ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Sets New 1-Year High at $69.62

Shares of ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $69.62 and last traded at $69.31, with a volume of 11674 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.13.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ITOCHU from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.27. The firm has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.42.
ITOCHU Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)
ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.
