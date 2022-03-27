Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

Shares of Ituran Location and Control stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. Ituran Location and Control has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $29.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $70.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.03 million. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 12.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,953,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,612,000 after buying an additional 38,625 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 969,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,626,000 after purchasing an additional 139,645 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 25,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 169,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 104,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ituran Location and Control (Get Rating)

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.