Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Receives $77.14 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.14.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Get Jabil alerts:

Shares of JBL opened at $62.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Jabil has a 12 month low of $49.57 and a 12 month high of $72.11. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jabil will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 5.90%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $712,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,321 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $164,791.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,183 shares of company stock valued at $3,502,785. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,000. American Trust bought a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $446,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,492,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jabil (Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.