Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on J. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 325 ($4.28) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 275 ($3.62) to GBX 285 ($3.75) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.03) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.55) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 290.83 ($3.83).

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

