Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.89.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JAMF shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Jamf from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Jamf from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jamf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of JAMF stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.18. 240,956 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.50 and its 200-day moving average is $36.52.

Jamf ( BATS:JAMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Jamf’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Dean Hager sold 140,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $5,471,128.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 7,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $254,014.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,502 shares of company stock valued at $6,412,184.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Jamf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Jamf by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jamf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Jamf by 326,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Jamf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

