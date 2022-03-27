JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) Short Interest Up 204.2% in March

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a growth of 204.2% from the February 28th total of 11,800 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JanOne during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JanOne during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JanOne during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in JanOne by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 15,597 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in JanOne during the 2nd quarter worth $388,000. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JanOne alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JAN remained flat at $$3.79 during mid-day trading on Friday. 44,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.58. JanOne has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $12.28.

JanOne Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the unmet medical need for the treatment of pain. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Recycling, and Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JanOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JanOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.