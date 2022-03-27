Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Short Interest Down 86.9% in March

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 86.9% from the February 28th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 378,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Japan Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

OTCMKTS:JAPSY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,452. Japan Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average of $10.07.

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd. engages in scheduled and non-scheduled air transport, aerial work, and aircraft maintenance services. It operates through the Air Transport and Others segments. The Air Transport segment engages in air transport business, airport passenger service, ground handling service, maintenance service, cargo service, passenger transport service and airport area business.

