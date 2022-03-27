Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target to $65.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

FCX has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James set a $49.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $51.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $75.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.05. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $51.94.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.38%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,911,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 78,310 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,049,426 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $43,792,000 after buying an additional 89,147 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Options Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

