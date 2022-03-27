Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Swiss Re AG’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SSREY)

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Swiss Re in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.71 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Swiss Re’s FY2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

SSREY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale raised Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Swiss Re from CHF 84 to CHF 87 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 96 to CHF 98 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Swiss Re in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSREY opened at $23.37 on Friday. Swiss Re has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $27.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

About Swiss Re (Get Rating)

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.