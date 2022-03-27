Jefferies Financial Group Lowers CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Price Target to $13.00

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 80.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CAMP. lowered their price target on CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Craig Hallum downgraded CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.88.

NASDAQ CAMP opened at $7.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.83. CalAmp has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $14.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average is $8.41.

In related news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner purchased 4,000 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder bought 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.38 per share, with a total value of $72,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $226,830. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 245.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CalAmp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in CalAmp by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in CalAmp by 55,844.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CalAmp by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offers solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

