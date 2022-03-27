John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up 1.9% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $13,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its position in 3M by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 11,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in 3M by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in 3M by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.73.

MMM traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,247,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,031,935. The company has a market capitalization of $85.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a twelve month low of $139.74 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.59.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.89%.

About 3M (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.