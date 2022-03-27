John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 93,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 178.4% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 97,911 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 45,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the period. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 79,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 16,709 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.09. The company had a trading volume of 22,809,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,123,412. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.56. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

