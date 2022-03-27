John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $3.61 Million Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 294.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.54.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

NYSE A traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $135.71. 1,403,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,171,306. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.60 and a 200-day moving average of $149.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.88 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The stock has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

