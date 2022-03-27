John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 1,600 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,093 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 47,725.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 997,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,437,000 after buying an additional 995,067 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Granite Construction by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 775,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,662,000 after buying an additional 13,548 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Granite Construction by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 684,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,084,000 after buying an additional 180,461 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in Granite Construction by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 645,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,538,000 after buying an additional 123,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 217,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,052,000 after purchasing an additional 15,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GVA stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.06. The stock had a trading volume of 184,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 236.16 and a beta of 1.43. Granite Construction Incorporated has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $44.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.82 and its 200 day moving average is $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $683.20 million during the quarter. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 0.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is currently 371.46%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GVA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

