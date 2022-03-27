John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 67,144 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,892 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 67,144 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Argan were worth $9,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGX. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its stake in Argan by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 427,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,669,000 after acquiring an additional 91,760 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Argan by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,623,000 after acquiring an additional 81,013 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Argan by 1,105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 60,089 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Argan by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after acquiring an additional 54,404 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Argan by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 116,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 53,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGX traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.06. 116,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,678. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.07 and a 200-day moving average of $41.01. Argan, Inc. has a one year low of $36.60 and a one year high of $55.99. The firm has a market cap of $629.74 million, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.52.

Separately, TheStreet cut Argan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

