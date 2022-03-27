John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 379,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,405 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises about 4.9% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $35,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 423.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,135,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,989,000 after purchasing an additional 918,801 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,284.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 920,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,692,000 after purchasing an additional 881,698 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 481.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,046,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,533,000 after purchasing an additional 866,200 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,528,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,710,000 after purchasing an additional 803,609 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,763,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,365,000 after buying an additional 721,025 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

NYSE EMR traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,135,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,071,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $86.72 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.58.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

