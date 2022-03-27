John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JHMD. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 43,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,726 shares in the last quarter.

JHMD stock opened at $31.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.24. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 1 year low of $28.72 and a 1 year high of $39.75.

