John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Position Reduced by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,417 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPF. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,892. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.50. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a one year low of $17.47 and a one year high of $22.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

