JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR) Trading 0.4% Higher

JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $60.92 and last traded at $60.92. 94 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.68.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.16.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.51% of JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

