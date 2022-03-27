JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €74.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($81.32) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HEN3. Barclays set a €80.00 ($87.91) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($73.63) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €87.00 ($95.60) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($86.81) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €84.00 ($92.31) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €80.82 ($88.82).

HEN3 stock opened at €60.92 ($66.95) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €70.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €74.11. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($113.19) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($142.47).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

