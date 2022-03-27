JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €86.00 Price Target for Kion Group (FRA:KGX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €86.00 ($94.51) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KGX. HSBC set a €100.00 ($109.89) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($120.88) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($101.10) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €117.00 ($128.57) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($118.68) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €96.00 ($105.49).

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of Kion Group stock opened at €59.34 ($65.21) on Thursday. Kion Group has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($63.59) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($89.91). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €77.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €86.87.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.