JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Price Target to $92.00

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the mineral exploration company’s stock.

PLL has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Lithium from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.89.

Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $75.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a current ratio of 10.65. Piedmont Lithium has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $79.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.57.

Piedmont Lithium ( NASDAQ:PLL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.21). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Piedmont Lithium will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $33,999.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.78 per share, with a total value of $109,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,993 shares of company stock valued at $158,511. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 229.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,900 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 107.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the third quarter worth about $720,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 10.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,947 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 2.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,795 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the period. 15.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

