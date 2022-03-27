JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Stock Holdings Raised by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 127.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,626,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470,649 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $134,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 2,365,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,817,000 after buying an additional 1,029,923 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,907,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,403,000 after purchasing an additional 219,867 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,888,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,475,000 after purchasing an additional 14,949 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 849,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,374,000 after purchasing an additional 50,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,052,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,308. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $51.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.95.

