JTC (LON:JTC) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of JTC (LON:JTC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 830 ($10.93) target price on the stock.

JTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 945 ($12.44) price objective on shares of JTC in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Shore Capital upgraded shares of JTC to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of JTC opened at GBX 827 ($10.89) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 27.11. JTC has a one year low of GBX 593 ($7.81) and a one year high of GBX 957.27 ($12.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.56, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 774.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 809.27.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

