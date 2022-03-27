Juan Andres Sells 2,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total value of $369,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $300,020.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.26, for a total value of $308,520.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $341,780.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Juan Andres sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.10, for a total value of $2,431,000.00.

MRNA stock opened at $165.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.55. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.34 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.64 EPS for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Humankind Investments LLC increased its position in Moderna by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Theleme Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 5,022,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,100 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 953.9% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

