Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) Rating Increased to Neutral at Oddo Bhf

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JGHHY. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft from €54.00 ($59.34) to €52.00 ($57.14) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.23.

OTCMKTS JGHHY opened at $6.30 on Friday. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.64.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, and automated systems worldwide. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

