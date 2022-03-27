K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 145,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,499,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,576,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $138.32 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.34 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.46 and a 200 day moving average of $177.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.80.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

