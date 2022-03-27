K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys 50 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 235,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,194,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 191,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,084,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 216.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 50,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,317,000 after purchasing an additional 34,238 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $465.86 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $401.71 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The stock has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $445.59 and a 200 day moving average of $463.03.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.90%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

